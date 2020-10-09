Aeromexico says court gives definitive approval to $1 bln DIP financing

MEXICO CITY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Aeromexico said on Friday a New York court had given definitive approval to its request for debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing of up to $1 billion as the Mexican airline works through bankruptcy proceedings.

The court had initially backed the financing in August and the definitive seal of approval gives the company access to an undrawn part of the first tranche of financing as well as the initial sum from the second tranche, Aeromexico said.

(Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez Editing by Drazen Jorgic)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.