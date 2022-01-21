Commodities

Aeromexico says bankruptcy restructuring plan approved by all creditors

Noe Torres Reuters
Mexican airline Aeromexico said on Friday that all of its creditors eligible to vote on its bankruptcy restructuring plan have approved it, ahead of a Jan. 27 hearing before a U.S. judge set to confirm the plan.

Aeromexico, which was hit hard in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic, declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States that same year.

