Commodities

Aeromexico says bankruptcy court accepts financing commitment letters

Contributor
Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUIS CORTES

Mexican airline Aeromexico said late on Monday a bankruptcy court has approved its commitment letters regarding exit financing and set a confirmation hearing for the plan for Jan. 18.

MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Aeromexico said late on Monday a bankruptcy court has approved its commitment letters regarding exit financing and set a confirmation hearing for the plan for Jan. 18.

Aeromexico filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States last year, and has been undergoing a restructuring process with creditors and investors.

"The joint proposal has the support of our strategic partner Delta Air Lines and a solid group of long-term Mexican investors to meet requirements for foreign investment," Aeromexico said in a statement filed to Mexico's stock exchange.

"Aeromexico will continue to work with all key stakeholders to obtain court approval and continues to work to exit the restructuring process under Chapter 11 as soon as possible."

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular