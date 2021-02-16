Aeromexico reports quarterly loss of $487 million

MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Aeromexico, which is undergoing a Chapter 11 restructuring process, on Tuesday posted a net loss of 9.72 billion pesos ($487 million) in the fourth quarter.

Total revenues fell to 7.2 billion pesos from 17.2 billion pesos a year earlier, the firm said. Aeromexico also registered a loss in both the second and third quarters, hammered by the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the global tourism industry.

($1= 19.9500 pesos at end-December)

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.