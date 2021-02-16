Commodities

Aeromexico reports quarterly loss of $487 million

Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Mexican airline Aeromexico, which is undergoing a Chapter 11 restructuring process, on Tuesday posted a net loss of 9.72 billion pesos ($487 million) in the fourth quarter.

Total revenues fell to 7.2 billion pesos from 17.2 billion pesos a year earlier, the firm said. Aeromexico also registered a loss in both the second and third quarters, hammered by the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the global tourism industry.

($1= 19.9500 pesos at end-December)

