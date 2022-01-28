Commodities

Aeromexico reorganization plan confirmed after creditor deal

Contributor
Maria Chutchian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Friday Aeromexico's restructuring plan after the airline struck a deal with the remaining creditors who had objected to the plan.

Refiles to add missing verb to first paragraph

MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Friday approved Aeromexico's AEROMEX.MX restructuring plan after the airline struck a deal with the remaining creditors who had objected to the plan.

"I could not be more pleased to tell you the plan of reorganization is confirmed," U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman said soon after the agreement was announced.

(Reporting by Maria Chutchian; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular