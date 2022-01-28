Aeromexico reorganization plan confirmed after creditor deal

Refiles to add missing verb to first paragraph

MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Friday approved Aeromexico's AEROMEX.MX restructuring plan after the airline struck a deal with the remaining creditors who had objected to the plan.

"I could not be more pleased to tell you the plan of reorganization is confirmed," U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman said soon after the agreement was announced.

(Reporting by Maria Chutchian; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.