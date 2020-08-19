Aeromexico reaches deal with short-term stock certificate holders

MEXICO CITY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Mexican carrier Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States at the end of June, said it has reached an agreement with the holders of its short term stock certificates.

Aeromexico said in a statement late on Tuesday that holders of its AEROMEX01119, AEROMEX01219, AEROMEX00120 and AEROMEX00220 stock certificates agreed to a "waiting period" of up to 12 months during which they will not require payments from Aeromexico.

"As part of the agreement reached, Aeromexico agreed to recognize the outstanding debt under the instruments through the formal restructuring process under Chapter 11 (and) provide information on the progress of the restructuring process," said the firm.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Anthony Esposito Editing by Nick Zieminski)

