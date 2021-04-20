Aeromexico posts 4.2 billion peso net loss for Q1 2021

MEXICO CITY, April 20 (Reuters) - Grupo Aeromexico, which operates Mexico's largest airline, reported on Tuesday a net loss of 4.2 billion pesos ($205 million) for the first quarter of this year, almost twice as much as the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenues for Grupo Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX, which is undergoing a reorganization under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States, dropped 51.3% to 6.85 billion pesos for the quarter.

($1 = 20.4200 Mexican pesos end-March)

