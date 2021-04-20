Commodities

Aeromexico posts 4.2 billion peso net loss for Q1 2021

Contributors
Noe Torres Reuters
Abraham Gonzalez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Grupo Aeromexico, which operates Mexico's largest airline, reported on Tuesday a net loss of 4.2 billion pesos for the first quarter of this year, almost twice as much as the same quarter a year earlier.

MEXICO CITY, April 20 (Reuters) - Grupo Aeromexico, which operates Mexico's largest airline, reported on Tuesday a net loss of 4.2 billion pesos ($205 million) for the first quarter of this year, almost twice as much as the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenues for Grupo Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX, which is undergoing a reorganization under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States, dropped 51.3% to 6.85 billion pesos for the quarter.

($1 = 20.4200 Mexican pesos end-March)

(Reporting by Noe Torres and Abraham Gonzalez; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Noe.Torres@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk

    Nasdaq Global Indexes Head of Product Development Patrick Wolf and WestWater Research Principal Matthew Payne join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks​ to discuss the methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk.

    Apr 7, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular