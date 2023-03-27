Aeromexico plans to relist between second half of 2023 and 2024 -CEO

Adds information, context

MEXICO CITY, March 27 (Reuters) - Aeromexico plans to go public again between the second half of 2023 and 2024, the airline's chief executive said Monday,stressing the carrier was eyeing a New York exchange this time, having previously listed in Mexico.

Chief Executive Andres Conesa said Aeromexico had yet to decide whether it would list on the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ.

"(Listing in New York) gives you access to financing that's fundamental for a company, particularly an airline," Conesa told journalists at Mexico's annual tourism conference. "It's best to have as many lines of financing as possible," he added.

Aeromexico shareholders had approved the carrier's exit from Mexico's main stock exchange last year, following the end of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

The move, detailed in the proceedings, is also tied with a $5 billion investment in renewing Aeromexico's fleet.

Conesa added Monday that the airline expected to finish the year with more than 150 aircraft.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Isabel Woodford and Nick Zieminski)

