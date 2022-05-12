Commodities

Aeromexico plane made quick detour to avoid crash in Mexico City

Contributor
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUIS CORTES

The pilot of a plane belonging to Mexico's Aeromexico was forced to suddenly abort a landing in Mexico City on Wednesday night due to another plane blocking it on the same runway, the airline said on Thursday.

The latest near-miss has put a spotlight on operations at Mexico City's saturated international airport, one of the busiest in Latin America, just as the capital city's newly-built second airport gears up after a March inauguration.

In a post on Twitter, Aeromexico stressed that its pilot was forced to take immediate action because the plane that landed just before "took a long time to vacate the runway."

The airline added the action was in compliance with national and international safety protocols.

Mexico's airspace has recently been hit by a string of worrying incidents that have fed concerns about safety, as dozens of flights are being moved to the newly build hub.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Bill Berkrot)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

