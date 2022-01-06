US Markets

Aeromexico passenger traffic reaches highest post-pandemic level

Valentine Hilaire Reuters
Passenger traffic at Grupo Aeromexico in December reached its highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mexican airline said on Thursday.

Aeromexico transported 1.74 million passengers last month, or 98.9% of the 1.76 million people it moved in December 2019, the company said in a statement.

Aeromexico's total offer, measured in available seat-kilometers (ASKs), was equivalent to 82.6% of the capacity of December 2019, the company said.

Domestic capacity was up 13.6% from December 2019, while international capacity was 70.7% of that month.

Aeromexico filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States last year, and in December unveiled details of a tender offer as it restructured that valued the shares near zero, sparking a sell-off in the stock.

