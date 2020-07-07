Commodities
Aeromexico looking to restructure 7 bonds worth $300 mln -media

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Mexican airline Aeromexico is looking to restructure 7 bonds worth a total of 6.8 billion pesos ($300 million), a Mexican media outlet said on Tuesday, after filing for bankruptcy due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexican financial newspaper Sentido Comun said Aeromexico, which is part-owned by Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N, aimed to restructure five short term bonds and two long term bonds.

($1 = 22.6940 Mexican pesos)

