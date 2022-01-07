Aeromexico halts flights as COVID 'domino effect' hits crews - union

MEXICO CITY, Jan 7 (Reuters) - More than 70 Grupo Aeromexico pilots have tested positive for COVID-19 as infections surge due to the Omicron variant, leading to 22 canceled flights, said a union that represents pilots for the prominent Mexican airline.

Jose Suarez, press secretary for pilots' association ASPA, told television station Milenio the cases triggered a "domino effect," forcing Aeromexico to isolate entire crews to prevent the virus from spreading.

ASPA Secretary General Jose Gual, also speaking with Milenio, said the pilots who tested positive for COVID-19 made up 5% of Aeromexico pilots represented by ASPA.

He added the cancellations represented 5% of Aeromexico's operations and affected planes heading to the Mexican cities of Guadalajara, Cancun and Monterrey, plus an international flight.

"We are seeing a quite severe wave of infections," Gual said. He attributed the jump to the highly contagious Omicron variant that has caused airlines around the world to cancel hundreds of flights during the busy winter travel season.

Aeromexico said the new spread of COVID-19 had affected "some flights," without providing details.

"The safety of our customers and collaborators is and will always be the main priority," Aeromexico said in a statement.

The company did not respond to questions about COVID-19 cases among its pilots and crew members, or about how many flights had been canceled.

Mexico is likely to surpass 300,000 deaths from COVID-19 this week as infections rise after the holiday season, fueled by Omicron as well as largely unrestricted tourism to hotspots such as Mexico's capital and beach destinations Cancun and Los Cabos.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Kylie Madry; Editing by Richard Chang)

