US Markets

Aeromexico defaults on interest payments for two debt issuances

Contributor
Noe Torres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Aeromexico, Mexico's largest airline, defaulted on interest payments for two debt issuances, a representative for the debt holders said Thursday.

MEXICO CITY, July 16 (Reuters) - Aeromexico, Mexico's largest airline, defaulted on interest payments for two debt issuances, a representative for the debt holders said Thursday.

Like other airlines, Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX has been suffering from a drop in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Late last month, the company said it had initiated Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

The default was for a total amount of 3 million Mexican pesos ($135,000), financial group CI Banco said in a statement sent to the Mexican stock exchange.

($1 = 22.4218 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Julia.Love@thomsonreuters.com, @byJuliaLove; 52 (55) 5282-7131;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular