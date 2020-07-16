Aeromexico defaults on interest payments for two debt issuances

MEXICO CITY, July 16 (Reuters) - Aeromexico, Mexico's largest airline, defaulted on interest payments for two debt issuances, a representative for the debt holders said Thursday.

Like other airlines, Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX has been suffering from a drop in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Late last month, the company said it had initiated Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

The default was for a total amount of 3 million Mexican pesos ($135,000), financial group CI Banco said in a statement sent to the Mexican stock exchange.

($1 = 22.4218 Mexican pesos)

