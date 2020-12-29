Commodities

Aeromexico concludes two union negotiations in bankruptcy proceedings

Contributor
Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Grupo Aeromexico has wound up discussions with two labor unions but remains in talks with two more, it said on Tuesday in an update on negotiations that are a requirement for the airline to receive a second tranche of bankruptcy financing.

Recasts and updates throughout with context, details from statement

MEXICO CITY, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Grupo Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX has wound up discussions with two labor unions but remains in talks with two more, it said on Tuesday in an update on negotiations that are a requirement for the airline to receive a second tranche of bankruptcy financing.

Aeromexico filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court in June, after the coronavirus pandemic slammed the global travel industry.

The carrier was approved for up to $1 billion in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing, and received an initial $100 million payment in September.

Aeromexico said it had wrapped up negotiations with the STIA and Independencia unions, which represent airline industry workers, while it remains in talks with the ASSA and ASPA unions, which represent flight crews and pilots respectively.

It did not detail terms of the completed agreements. The airline is required to reach agreements with all four unions to access a second tranche of DIP funding.

"The favorable outcome of the negotiations with the Independencia and STIA unions, as well as the progress with the flight attendants union ASSA, represents an extremely important milestone to have access to the next stages of DIP financing under our restructuring process," Aeromexico Chief Executive Andres Conesa said in a statement.

The company in November requested permission from U.S. bankruptcy court to dismiss 1,830 employees, including 855 unionized workers.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: AEROMEX.MX

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; editing by Jane Wardell)

((Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: How #COVID19 Has Impacted the Precious Metals Market

    Tradewind Markets CEO Michael Albanese joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how #COVID19 has impacted the precious metals market, the coin shortage and responsible investing in digital gold.

    Dec 16, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular