Aeromexico begins voluntary process of Chapter 11 restructuring

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

MEXICO CITY, June 30 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Aeromexico said on Tuesday it had begun a voluntary process of restructuring under Chapter 11 proceedings but was sticking to its goals of boosting operations in the coming weeks.

In a statement, the company said it was maintaining its goal of quadrupling its international flights and doubling domestic flights next month as the coronavirus lockdown eases. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Anthony Esposito) ((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 1 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AEROMEXICO MEXICO/ (URGENT)

