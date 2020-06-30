Aeromexico begins voluntary process of Chapter 11 restructuring

MEXICO CITY, June 30 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Aeromexico said on Tuesday it had begun a voluntary process of restructuring under Chapter 11 proceedings but was sticking to its goals of boosting operations in the coming weeks.

In a statement, the company said it was maintaining its goal of quadrupling its international flights and doubling domestic flights next month as the coronavirus lockdown eases.

