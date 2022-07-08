Aerojet Rocketdyne to pay $9 mln to resolve allegations of U.S. cybersecurity violations

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne AJRD.N has agreed to pay $9 million to resolve allegations that it violated U.S. law by misrepresenting its compliance with cybersecurity requirements in certain federal government contracts, the Justice Department said on Friday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington)

