Aerojet Rocketdyne to pay $9 mln to resolve allegations of U.S. cybersecurity violations

Rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne has agreed to pay $9 million to resolve allegations that it violated U.S. law by misrepresenting its compliance with cybersecurity requirements in certain federal government contracts, the Justice Department said on Friday.

