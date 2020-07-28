Markets
AJRD

Aerojet Rocketdyne Rises 14% As Earnings Beat View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) shares are rising more than 14 percent as the company's quarterly earnings surpassed the Street estimates.

The company reported net income of $39.2 million or $0.47 per share, down from $44.1 million or $0.54 in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $38.5 or $0.46 per share. Analysts on average were looking for earnings of 0.45 per share.

Net sales for the second quarter climbed to $512.4 million from $485.0 million in the prior year. Street analysts were looking for sales at $516.23 million. AJRD is currently at $42.06, up 14.28 percent from its previous close of $36.81.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AJRD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular