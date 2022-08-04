Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Fall Y/Y

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. AJRD gained 1.4% to reach $41.07 on Aug 3, reflecting investor optimism following the company's second-quarter 2022 results.

The company reported second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of 20 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents by 57.5%. The bottom line also declined 63% year over year from 54 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

Operational Performance

The company’s quarterly sales of $528.5 million declined 5.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $556.9 million. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.3%. This year-over-year decrease in net sales was on account of a decline in both Aerospace and Defense as well as Real Estate segment sales.

Aerojet Rocketdyne’s backlog at the end of second-quarter 2022 totaled $6.9 billion, higher than $6.4 billion witnessed at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Of this, funded backlog amounted to $3.2 billion.

Total operating costs and expenses increased 3.7% to $500.3 million in the second quarter. Operating income of $28.2 million declined 62% from the prior-year period’s $69 million.

Segmental Performance

Aerospace & Defense: Revenues at this segment declined 5.1% year over year to $527.9 million from the previous year’s $556 million.



Real Estate: The segment generated revenues of $0.6 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s reported revenues of $0.9 million.

Financial Update

Aerojet Rocketdyne exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $560.3 million, down from $700.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Long-term debt amounted to $276.7 million, down from $294.6 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Operating cash outflow from continuing operations was $108.8 million as of Jun 30, 2022 against a cash inflow of $20.2 million in the year-ago period.

Free cash outflow at the end of the reported quarter was $120.3 million against the prior year’s free cash inflow of $7.9 million.

Zacks Rank

Aerojet Rocketdyne currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



