Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Fall Y/Y

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. AJRD reported first-quarter 2020 earnings per share (EPS) of 37 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 19.6%. The bottom line also declined 21.3% year over year from 47 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Operational Performance



The company’s first-quarter revenues of $476.1 million declined 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $491.7 million. Moreover, the top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $517 million by 7.9%. The decrease in net sales was primarily led by a decline in space program sales.



Aerojet Rocketdyne’s backlog at the end of first-quarter 2020 totaled $5.2 billion, lower than $5.4 billion at the end of 2019. Of this, funded backlog amounted to $3.3 billion compared with $2.1 billion at 2019-end.



Total operating expenses decreased 2.2% to $419 million in the first quarter. Meanwhile, operating income of $57.1 million declined 9.8% from $63.3 million a year ago.



Segmental Performance



Aerospace & Defense: Revenues at this segment declined 3.2% year over year to $474.4 million from the previous year’s $490 million.



Real Estate: The segment generated revenues of $1.7 million, which remained in line with the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Financial Update

Aerojet Rocketdyne exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $902.6 million, down from $932.6 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Long-term debt amounted to $345.3 million, down from $352.3 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

Operating cash outflow from continuing operations summed $17.1 million as of Mar 31, 2020, compared with cash outflow of $95.4 million in the year-ago period.



Free cash outflow at the end of the reported quarter was $20.1 million compared with $19.2 million a year ago.



Zacks Rank



Aerojet Rocketdyne currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



