Companies
AJRD

Aerojet investors end proxy fight with chairman by electing CEO's slate

Contributor
Svea Herbst-Bayliss Reuters
Published

Aerojet Rocketdyne shareholders on Thursday elected the eight-person board slate headed by Chief Executive Officer Eileen Drake, the company said in a statement, ending one of the most bitterly fought proxy contests of the year.

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON, June 30 (Reuters) - Aerojet Rocketdyne AJRD.N shareholders on Thursday elected the eight-person board slate headed by Chief Executive Officer Eileen Drake, the company said in a statement, ending one of the most bitterly fought proxy contests of the year.

Based on preliminary results, Drake's slate won more than 75% of the votes cast, with Drake herself winning more than 83% of the vote, the statement said. The eight-person slate nominated by Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein received roughly 25% of the vote.

The meeting was held earlier this morning and lasted only minutes, said people familiar with the event.

Drake and Lichtenstein, whose Steel Partners SPLP.Nand affiliates own more than 5% of the U.S. rocket maker's stock, have been battling each other since the collapse of a planned $4.4 billion merger with Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.Nearlier this year.

"A difficult and costly fight has brought us to this point, but the time has come today to plot a positive path and work with all our shareholders, including Steel Partners, to maximize value," Drake said in a statement. She also thanked Lichtenstein and other departing board members for their service.

Evercore, Paul Hastings, Gibson Dunn, King & Spalding, Ballard Spahr, Richards Layton & Finger and DF King advised Drake.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Josie Kao)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AJRD SPLP LMT

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

Brand Trust and Gen Z

Jun 23, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular