Aerojet CEO, directors nominate board candidates; proxy fight intensifies

March 1 (Reuters) - Three independent directors and the top boss of Aerojet Rocketdyne Inc AJRD.N said on Tuesday they had nominated a slate of directors to the rocket engine maker's board, intensifying a proxy fight with a fund run by the company's executive chairman.

Chief Executive Officer Eileen Drake along with independent directors Kevin Chilton, Thomas Corcoran and Lance Lord, proposed four director nominees. The incumbent directors will also stand for election at the upcoming shareholder meeting.

"We believe Steel Partners' actions threaten to undermine the execution of the business and continued profitable growth," Drake and the board members said, while adding they weren't speaking on behalf of Aerojet.

The four nominated directors are Gail Baker, Marion Blakey, Charles Bolden and Deborah Lee James.

Last month, Aerojet said it received seven board nominations, including three new nominees, from top shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. SPLP.N, founded by Warren Lichtenstein, who is also Aerojet's executive chairman.

Steel Partners, which owns about 5.2% stake in the company, on Tuesday referred to its statement last week that said the fund was forced to nominate directors, citing a "gridlocked board" and executives "taking actions without board consultation".

It also cited Aerojet's failed attempt to merge with weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N after the U.S. antitrust regulator sued to block the deal in late-January.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

