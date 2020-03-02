Commodities

Aeroflot plans to lease 17 Airbus planes from Rostec subsidiary -documents

Gleb Stolyarov Reuters
Maria Tsvetkova Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO DEL POZO

Russian state carrier Aeroflot is planning to lease 17 Airbus A350 planes from a subsidiary of state defence conglomerate Rostec, state purchase documents showed on Monday.

Avia Capital Services intends to buy eight Airbus A350-900 aircraft and nine A350-1000, the documents said, and then lease them to Aeroflot.

