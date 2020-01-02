Aeroflot Named World's Most On-time Airline In 2019

(RTTNews) - Aeroflot was named World's most on-time Airline in 2019. Cirium travel data for 2019 selected Japan's All Nippon Airways or ANA to be the second best on-time service provider. Delta Air lines of U.S. is the third best in punctuality, based on analytics of travel data of more than 100,000 flights everyday. Virgin Atlantic was selected as the U.K's most on-schedule airline.

Russia's Aeroflot airline has been recording consistent performance in punctuality in 2019. The latest figures for 2019 show that Aeroflot achieved 86.7 percent on-time operations from various airports. A flight is considered on-time if it arrives at the gate within 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival time.

ANA recorded 86.3 percent of on time service, while Delta Air Lines achieved 85.7 per cent. Delta Air Lines' score was 85.7 percent last year.

Data compiled by Cirium show that low cost airlines are better performers than mainline airline airlines in punctuality. As per the data, StarFlyer, a 'hybrid' airline of Japan, operated 91.4 percent of its services on time. Air Do and Solaseed Air, regional airlines of Japan, achieved 90.42 percent and 88.05 percent, respectively.

Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport is the World's most punctual airport in 2019, while China's Guangzhou Baiyun International airport came in as the second best punctual airport.

Earlier in September, U.K's OAG, a provider of digital flight information, has said Aeroflot achieved 89.2 percent schedules on-time up to the third quarter. The airline has received highest five star rating for its on-time performance. Russia's flagship carrier that operates services to 54 countries and 159 destinations, uses biometric controls and other latest digital technologies to accelerate pre-flight airport procedures and strict implementation of boarding regulations.

