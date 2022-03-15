Commodities

Aeroflot CEO no longer on airline trade group IATA's board of governors

Allison Lampert Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

MONTREAL March 15 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russian carrier Aeroflot AFLT.MM is no longer on the board of governors of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a spokesman for the airline trade group said on Tuesday by email.

Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov was recently blacklisted by the European Union as part of mounting sanctions against Russia, following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

