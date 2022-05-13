Aeroflot buys eight Airbus aircraft from foreign leasing firms

Commodities

Russia's biggest airline, Aeroflot, said on Friday it had bought eight Airbus aircraft from foreign leasing companies.

Russian authorities said in March they had transferred more than 50% of foreign aircraft located on Russian territory to Russia's own registry so that Russian airlines could keep using them.

International sanctions have meant Western leasing companies had to terminate the contracts for more than 500 aircraft leased by Russian airlines. More than 400 of them were in Russia at the time, and the government has said they will not be returned.

