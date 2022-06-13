AeroClean Technologies Gains 25%

Markets
(RTTNews) - AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (AERC) shares are trading more than 25 percent on Monday morning, continuing a surge since June 6 after the company received FDA's 510(k) clearance, classifying it as a Class II medical device. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement. The FDA has reviewed the Purgo device that utilizes germicidal UV-C LED air purification technology and is proven to eliminate 99.99 percent of harmful airborne microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and viruses such as COVID-19.

Currently, shares are trading at $15.69, up 25.52 percent from the previous close of $12.50 on a volume of 20,633,725.

