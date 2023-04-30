AeroClean Technologies (FRA:9O6) Price Target Decreased by 7.53% to 6.30

The average one-year price target for AeroClean Technologies (FRA:9O6) has been revised to 6.30 / share. This is an decrease of 7.53% from the prior estimate of 6.81 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.24 to a high of 6.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 379.19% from the latest reported closing price of 1.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in AeroClean Technologies. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 23.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9O6 is 0.00%, a decrease of 86.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 708K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 95K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 56.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9O6 by 138.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 78K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 26.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9O6 by 35.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 78K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9O6 by 9.46% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 42K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9O6 by 35.01% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 18K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 39.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9O6 by 89.65% over the last quarter.

