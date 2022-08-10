Markets
AeroClean Tech Proven To Eliminate Active Omicron Variant Of SARS-CoV-2 In Air

(RTTNews) - AeroClean Technologies (AERC) said that an independent laboratory testing has proven the company's Purgo air purifier is effective at reducing the viral concentration of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, which the CDC identifies as the current dominant variant in the United States.

As per the Independent Laboratory Testing, the AeroClean Purgo unit demonstrated a significant and quantifiable reduction in the recoverable active Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in indoor air space, as shown by a 94.17% gross reduction after 30 minutes, and a 99.998% gross reduction in the highly transmissible airborne virus after 60 minutes in a room-sized chamber.

AERC

