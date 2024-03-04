News & Insights

Aero parts supplier Senior sees no impact from Boeing issue on 2024 performance

March 04, 2024 — 02:28 am EST

Written by Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

March 4 (Reuters) - British aerospace engineer Senior SNR.L forecast its 2024 performance to be in line with its estimates, as Boeing, one of its top customers, had asked suppliers to maintain production of B737-MAX plane parts at previously agreed levels.

The aero-parts supplier posted a 91% jump in adjusted pre-tax profit to 38.3 million pounds ($48.5 million) for the full year ended Dec. 31, 2023 on Monday.

($1 = 0.7897 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Prerna.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 98052 24616;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
