Aero parts maker Spirit posts third straight quarterly loss

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Aero parts maker Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N reported a loss for a third straight quarter on Tuesday as top customers Boeing Co BA.N and Airbus SE AIR.PA cut jet production.

Spirit posted a loss of $156 million, or $1.50 per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 1, compared with a profit of $131 million, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.

