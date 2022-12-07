Aeris To Acquire The IoT Business From Ericsson

(RTTNews) - Ericsson (ERIC) and Aeris Communications, a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, on Wednesday have signed an agreement for the transfer of Ericsson's IoT Accelerator and Connected Vehicle Cloud businesses.

Ericsson IoT Accelerator is used by over 9,000 enterprises to manage more than 95 million connected devices with 22 million eSIM connections globally.

Connected Vehicle Cloud is a connected car platform, with frontrunners in automotive IoT using it to connect six million vehicles and counting across 180 countries.

Founded in 1996, Aeris is an expert in the IoT field, providing businesses with intelligent IoT cellular connectivity.

Together, Aeris' and Ericsson's IoT platforms will connect over 100 million IoT devices worldwide, covering 190 countries.

Through the transaction, Aeris will become a market leader in IoT, generate strong market synergies, and further simplify IoT for 9,400 enterprises by providing them with a global, feature rich platform with secure, reliable, and intelligent IoT solutions.

With the cellular IoT market being a rather fragmented sector, a consolidation of two industry leading players is expected to accelerate the IoT market overall. IoT will be a fundamental and growing part of the 4G and 5G market.

The transaction includes the transfer of Ericsson's assets and employees in its IoT business to Aeris. In addition, Ericsson intends to support Aeris with transition services and will acquire a small stake in the company. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

The IoT business will be transferred to Segment Other in the first quarter of 2023 in anticipation of closing of the transaction.

