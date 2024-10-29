News & Insights

Aeris Resources Updates Mineral Reserves and Resources

October 29, 2024 — 05:16 am EDT

Aeris Resources Limited (AU:AIS) has released an update.

Aeris Resources Limited has released an addendum to its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting changes in its mineral resources and ore reserves. The report details a decrease in copper at Tritton and North Queensland due to mining depletion, while Jaguar operations saw an increase in copper and zinc. The Stockman Project also reported an increase in mineral resources, reflecting revised interpretations and calculations.

