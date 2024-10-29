Aeris Resources Unveils Q1 FY25 Financial Results

Aeris Resources Limited (AU:AIS) has released an update.

Aeris Resources Limited has released its Q1 FY25 financial results, highlighting the use of non-IFRS financial measures to provide insights into the company’s performance. Investors are advised to exercise caution when interpreting these figures, as they may not align with standard IFRS measures. The company emphasizes the importance of consulting financial advisors before making investment decisions.

