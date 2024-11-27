News & Insights

Stocks

Aeris Resources Passes Key Resolutions at AGM

November 27, 2024 — 01:19 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aeris Resources Limited (AU:AIS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aeris Resources Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed. The meeting’s key outcomes include the re-election of Mr. Michele Muscillo as a director and the approval to issue an additional 10% of the company’s capital. Investors will be interested in the strong support for the company’s strategic moves.

For further insights into AU:AIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.