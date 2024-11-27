Aeris Resources Passes Key Resolutions at AGM

Aeris Resources Limited (AU:AIS) has released an update.

Aeris Resources Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed. The meeting’s key outcomes include the re-election of Mr. Michele Muscillo as a director and the approval to issue an additional 10% of the company’s capital. Investors will be interested in the strong support for the company’s strategic moves.

