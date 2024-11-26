Aeris Resources Highlights Caution in Financial Metrics

Aeris Resources Limited (AU:AIS) has released an update.

Aeris Resources Limited held its Annual General Meeting where it presented financial information and investor insights, emphasizing caution regarding non-standardized financial metrics and forward-looking statements. The company provided updates on its mineral resources and reserves, reaffirming previous estimates without new material changes. Investors are advised to consider the inherent risks and consult financial advisors when making investment decisions.

