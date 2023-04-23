AERIS RESOURCES (ASX:AIS) Price Target Increased by 5.62% to 0.96

The average one-year price target for AERIS RESOURCES (ASX:AIS) has been revised to 0.96 / share. This is an increase of 5.62% from the prior estimate of 0.91 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.94 to a high of 1.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.70% from the latest reported closing price of 0.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in AERIS RESOURCES. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIS is 0.01%, an increase of 18.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.65% to 7,553K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 5,913K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,574K shares, representing an increase of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIS by 28.44% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 389K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares, representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIS by 30.73% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 234K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIS by 25.66% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 220K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 160K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

