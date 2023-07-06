AERIS RESOURCES (ASX:AIS) Price Target Decreased by 7.30% to 0.89

The average one-year price target for AERIS RESOURCES (ASX:AIS) has been revised to 0.89 / share. This is an decrease of 7.30% from the prior estimate of 0.96 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.61 to a high of 1.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.35% from the latest reported closing price of 0.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in AERIS RESOURCES. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIS is 0.20%, an increase of 1,405.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 71.01% to 2,190K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 389K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 253K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares, representing an increase of 13.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIS by 1.07% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 236K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 75.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIS by 269.99% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 233K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIS by 11.53% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 181K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares, representing an increase of 25.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIS by 4.47% over the last quarter.

