AERIS RESOURCES (ASX:AIS) Price Target Decreased by 30.64% to 0.18

The average one-year price target for AERIS RESOURCES (ASX:AIS) has been revised to 0.18 / share. This is an decrease of 30.64% from the prior estimate of 0.26 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.13 to a high of 0.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.80% from the latest reported closing price of 0.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in AERIS RESOURCES. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIS is 0.03%, a decrease of 62.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.39% to 2,172K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 389K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 340K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 236K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 229K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIS by 62.27% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 181K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.