Aeris Resources (ASX:AIS) Price Target Increased by 110.06% to 0.68

The average one-year price target for Aeris Resources (ASX:AIS) has been revised to $0.68 / share. This is an increase of 110.06% from the prior estimate of $0.32 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.50 to a high of $1.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.03% from the latest reported closing price of $0.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aeris Resources. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIS is 0.08%, an increase of 32.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.75% to 2,435K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF holds 990K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares , representing a decrease of 20.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIS by 37.16% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 782K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Copper Miners ETF holds 177K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares , representing a decrease of 21.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIS by 38.99% over the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 142K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 134K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

