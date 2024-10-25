News & Insights

Aeris Resources Announces November AGM for Shareholders

October 25, 2024 — 12:59 am EDT

Aeris Resources Limited (AU:AIS) has released an update.

Aeris Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, which will take place on November 27, 2024, in Brisbane. Shareholders can access meeting details and vote online, with resolutions including remuneration and director re-election on the agenda. This presents an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s strategic plans.

