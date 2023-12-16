Aeris Industria E Comercio De Equipamentos Para Geracao De Energia (AERI3) Price Target Decreased by 26.27% to 2.22

The average one-year price target for Aeris Industria E Comercio De Equipamentos Para Geracao De Energia (AERI3) has been revised to 2.22 / share. This is an decrease of 26.27% from the prior estimate of 3.01 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 133.53% from the latest reported closing price of 0.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aeris Industria E Comercio De Equipamentos Para Geracao De Energia. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AERI3 is 0.05%, a decrease of 42.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 92.22% to 1,724K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FAN - First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF holds 1,354K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,289K shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AERI3 by 21.68% over the last quarter.

DIEFX - Destinations International Equity Fund Class I holds 164K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares, representing a decrease of 206.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AERI3 by 80.32% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 106K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AERI3 by 14.77% over the last quarter.

WNDY - Global X Wind Energy ETF holds 44K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing a decrease of 27.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AERI3 by 31.89% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 36K shares. No change in the last quarter.

