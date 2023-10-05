Aeris Industria E Comercio De Equipamentos Para Geracao De Energia (AERI3) Price Target Increased by 45.45% to 4.49

The average one-year price target for Aeris Industria E Comercio De Equipamentos Para Geracao De Energia (AERI3) has been revised to 4.49 / share. This is an increase of 45.45% from the prior estimate of 3.09 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.11 to a high of 8.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 468.10% from the latest reported closing price of 0.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aeris Industria E Comercio De Equipamentos Para Geracao De Energia. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AERI3 is 0.09%, an increase of 20.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.25% to 22,158K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BEXFX - Baron Emerging Markets Fund holds 18,977K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,524K shares, representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AERI3 by 15.78% over the last quarter.

FAN - First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF holds 1,289K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,393K shares, representing a decrease of 8.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AERI3 by 22.50% over the last quarter.

APHEX - Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Shares holds 762K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares, representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AERI3 by 10.66% over the last quarter.

DIEFX - Destinations International Equity Fund Class I holds 504K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRF - VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF holds 232K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 223K shares, representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AERI3 by 11.10% over the last quarter.

