Aeris Industria E Comercio De Equipamentos Para Geracao De Energia (AERI3) Price Target Increased by 13.01% to 4.56

The average one-year price target for Aeris Industria E Comercio De Equipamentos Para Geracao De Energia (AERI3) has been revised to 4.56 / share. This is an increase of 13.01% from the prior estimate of 4.04 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.41 to a high of 8.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 206.34% from the latest reported closing price of 1.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aeris Industria E Comercio De Equipamentos Para Geracao De Energia. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AERI3 is 0.06%, an increase of 22.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.87% to 27,063K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BEXFX - Baron Emerging Markets Fund holds 19,524K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,836K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,455K shares, representing a decrease of 33.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AERI3 by 46.33% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,759K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,353K shares, representing a decrease of 33.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AERI3 by 44.29% over the last quarter.

FAN - First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF holds 1,393K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares, representing an increase of 12.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AERI3 by 20.42% over the last quarter.

APHEX - Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Shares holds 687K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

