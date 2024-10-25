News & Insights

Aeris Environmental’s 2024 AGM Goes Virtual

October 25, 2024 — 04:07 am EDT

Aeris Environmental Ltd (AU:AEI) has released an update.

Aeris Environmental Ltd has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place virtually on November 26, 2024, enabling shareholders to participate via Zoom. The key agenda includes reviewing the financial report, re-electing directors Abbie Widin and Jenny Harry, and adopting the remuneration report. This digital AGM format might influence investor engagement, reflecting a growing trend towards virtual corporate governance.

