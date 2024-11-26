Aeris Environmental Ltd Sees Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Aeris Environmental Ltd (AU:AEI) has released an update.

Aeris Environmental Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, demonstrating strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and the adoption of the remuneration report, with significant majorities in favor. This positive outcome reflects investor confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

