Aeris Environmental Expands with Smart Building Innovations

October 29, 2024 — 12:48 am EDT

Aeris Environmental Ltd (AU:AEI) has released an update.

Aeris Environmental Ltd reports significant progress in its joint venture with Cognian Technologies, focusing on smart building IoT solutions. The company has seen a 33% increase in cash receipts, indicating strong financial growth, while maintaining controlled operating expenses. Aeris is successfully expanding its market presence in Australia and China, with innovative products and strategic partnerships enhancing its competitive edge.

