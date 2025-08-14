Aeries Technology Swings to Q1 Profit

Key Points - Net income (GAAP) was $1.7 million for Q1 FY2026, up $17.0 million year-over-year, with operating profit also restored.

- as the business exited non-core operations to focus entirely on AI-powered Global Capability Center services.

- Management reaffirmed full-year FY2026 guidance of $74–80 million in revenue and $6–8 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT), a business services provider focused on Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and AI-driven transformation for private equity-backed clients, reported its Q1 FY2026 results on August 14, 2025. Posted a dramatic swing to profitability, with net income (GAAP) of $1.7 million compared with a $15.3 million GAAP net loss in Q1 FY2025. Revenue (GAAP) declined to $15.3 million compared to $16.7 million in Q1 FY2025, reflecting a shift in focus to the company’s core offerings. While no Wall Street estimates were available for this quarter, management called it "the strongest first quarter in Company history" and reaffirmed its full-year outlook. This period marked a structural reset, driven by large cost reductions and new client wins.

Metric Q1 FY2026(Ended Jun 30, 2025) Q1 FY2025(Ended Jun 30, 2024) Y/Y Change Revenue $15.3 million $16.7 million (8.0 %) Net Income $1.7 million $(15.3 million) N/A EPS $0.03 $(0.39) 0.42 Adjusted EBITDA $1.0 million $0.4 million 150.0 % Cash Flow from Operations $1.4 million $(1.7 million) $3.1 million

What Aeries Technology Does and Why It Matters

Aeries Technology operates as a specialist in designing, launching, and managing Global Capability Centers for private equity-backed companies and mid-market businesses. These GCCs are advanced business operations hubs, typically located in India or Mexico, that extend a client’s core functions—delivering both cost savings and access to skilled talent.

Recently, it has doubled down on AI-powered transformation services, integrating automation and advanced analytics directly into its GCC model. The aim: to help companies automate workflows, scale innovation, and boost operational efficiency. Financial performance now depends heavily on growing its GCC business, successful technology integration, and deepening client ties, especially within the private equity market.

Key Developments This Quarter: Profit Recovery, Shifting Focus, and Cost Discipline

Aeries Technology’s period was defined by a significant financial turnaround. Net income (GAAP) improved by $17.0 million, flipping from a $15.3 million loss in Q1 FY2025 to a $1.7 million profit. Operating profit (GAAP) and cash flow from operations both became positive for the first time in several quarters, supported by sharp cost reductions. These savings were achieved mainly through the elimination of one-time expenses, particularly stock-based compensation and costs related to acquisitions and restructuring from the prior year (FY2025). Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) dropped by over 85%, showing evidence of tighter cost controls and a smaller operating footprint.

Revenue declined 8.0% year-over-year (GAAP), compared to Q1 FY2025. as the company completed its exit from non-core and lower-value activities, including previous operations in the Middle East. Now, all of the company’s revenue comes from its core segment: Global Capability Center and AI transformation services. Management stated the drop was expected as part of its reset and described revenue as "driven entirely by strong demand for our core AI-powered GCC services." Gross profit margin was 24.7%.

This period also saw material improvement in cash flow, with cash flow from operations of $1.4 million. Cash generated from operations was $1.4 million, a $3.1 million upswing from the prior year’s outflow, compared to $(1.7) million in Q1 FY2025. Adjusted EBITDA, a measure of core profit that excludes non-cash and one-time items, rose 157% to $1.0 million.

No dividends were announced or changed this quarter. The company ended the period with $2.1 million in cash and a negative equity position of $4.3 million (GAAP).

Products, Services, and Market Focus

All sales are now from Global Capability Center services—comprehensive business operations hubs that help clients centralize functions such as finance, human resources, technology, and analytics. The company’s GCC model is different from traditional outsourcing: clients often retain substantial operational control and can scale or own the center in the future via structures such as Build-Operate-Transfer agreements.

Recent initiatives include the launch of next-generation GCC solutions powered by AI and automation tools. These platforms include the 1GCC Automation platform and the AeriesOne AI Value Engine, which automate key business processes and enable rapid efficiency improvements. New client projects were signed—including engagements to set up AI-driven GCCs for a cybersecurity provider and a sustainability-focused software company. The company now integrates nearshore centers in Mexico and offshore hubs in India, providing flexibility and speed for North American clients, who made up over 93.3% of sales in FY2025.

Market positioning remains focused on deepening relationships with leading private equity firms and their portfolio companies. Management cited "multiple new client wins" and the expansion of projects into new regions and functions as proof that clients are adopting the new model. Its GCC offerings are set up as recurring services and support ongoing digital transformation for each client.

Talent management and organizational culture remain critical for the company’s delivery. While the company did not publish updated attrition or satisfaction rates this period, it again cited progress in workforce development and continuing "Great Place to Work" certification. Ongoing adherence to international standards continued.

Looking Ahead and Management Guidance

Reaffirmed FY2026 targets. Management expects revenue of $74–80 million and adjusted EBITDA between $6–8 million. This guidance implies a significant ramp in revenue and profit in the coming quarters, as the company builds on recent client wins and seeks to scale its new AI-enabled GCC offerings to more customers, with full-year guidance reaffirmed at $74 million–$80 million in revenue and $6 million–$8 million in adjusted EBITDA. Management pointed to higher-cash-flow operations and expected growth in the private equity client segment as drivers of the guidance.

Despite these forecasts, the company’s quarter did not address specific changes or upgrades to guidance beyond this affirmation. Balance sheet leverage and liquidity constraints remain watch points for risk, especially as the company invests in scaling its core service segment.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

