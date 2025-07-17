Aeries Technology Restores Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, Continues Trading on Nasdaq Capital Market

Aeries Technology has regained Nasdaq compliance and will continue trading, focusing on AI-driven business transformation for private equity.

Quiver AI Summary

Aeries Technology, a leader in AI-driven business solutions, announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, allowing it to continue trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The compliance issue has been resolved without a hearing or appeal. CEO Ajay Khare expressed gratitude for shareholder support and emphasized the company's focus on executing its strategy and creating long-term value. Aeries Technology continues to enhance its platform for AI business transformation and global capability center delivery, supporting private equity partners in optimizing their portfolio companies. Founded in 2012, the company has earned recognition as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years due to its commitment to workforce development.

Potential Positives

Aeries Technology has restored compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement, ensuring it can continue trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The process was resolved without the need for a hearing or appeal, indicating a smooth compliance restoration.

The announcement highlights the company's commitment to long-term value creation and operational efficiency, which may enhance investor confidence.

Aeries Technology's ongoing focus on AI-driven business transformation and Global Capability Center delivery positions it well for future growth in the private equity sector.

Potential Negatives

The need to restore compliance with the minimum bid price requirement may signal underlying financial instability or stock performance issues that investors could find concerning.

The mention of risks and uncertainties regarding forward-looking statements suggests that the company may face challenges that could impact its future performance.

The company’s history of needing to address compliance issues could lead to a decrease in investor confidence.

FAQ

What does Aeries Technology do?

Aeries Technology specializes in AI-powered value creation and business transformation for private equity portfolio companies.

Why is Aeries Technology in compliance with Nasdaq requirements?

Aeries Technology has restored compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

Who leads Aeries Technology?

Ajay Khare is the Chief Executive Officer of Aeries Technology.

What are Aeries Technology's main offerings?

The company focuses on AI-driven business transformation and Global Capability Center delivery for private equity partners.

When was Aeries Technology founded?

Aeries Technology was founded in 2012 and has earned the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aeries Technology



(Nasdaq: AERT), a global leader in AI-powered value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private-equity (PE) portfolio companies, today announced that it has restored compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. No hearing or appeal process was necessary, and the matter is now fully closed.





“We’re pleased to have restored compliance and appreciate the continued support of our shareholders as we focus on execution and long-term value creation,” said Ajay Khare, Chief Executive Officer of Aeries Technology.





Aeries continues to strengthen its platform for AI-driven business transformation and GCC delivery. The Company remains focused on supporting private equity partners in scaling and optimizing portfolio companies through digital innovation, operational efficiency, and access to global talent through our unique GCC solutions.







About Aeries Technology









Aeries Technology



(NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private-equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.







Media Contact









IR@aeriestechnology.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding leadership strategy, business expansion plans, initiatives, and operational transformation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated herein by reference. Actual results may differ materially. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.



