Aeries Technology, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results with 365% Increase in Core Adjusted EBITDA

Aeries Technology reported FY2025 results, noting revenue of $70.2 million and a net loss of $21.6 million.

Aeries Technology, Inc. reported its financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, showing a focus on core operations following its decision to discontinue Core Adjusted EBITDA reporting starting in FY2026. The company saw a significant increase in Core Adjusted EBITDA to $7.4 million, a 365% rise from the previous year, while revenue decreased by 3.2% to $70.2 million. Aeries has made strategic shifts by exiting non-core markets, like the Middle East, and emphasizing growth in North America, where revenue grew by 15%. Aeries' CEO, Ajay Khare, highlighted the company's strengthened cost controls and commitment to private equity engagements. Despite these gains, the company's net loss amounted to $21.6 million for FY2025, compared to a net income of $17.3 million in FY2024. For FY2026, the company projects revenue between $74 million and $80 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $6 million and $8 million.

Aeries reported a Core Adjusted EBITDA of $7.4 million for FY2025, representing a 365% increase compared to the previous year, indicating significant improvement in operational performance.

The company achieved a 15% year-over-year revenue growth in its core North American market, reaching $65.5 million, demonstrating effective market focus and realignment.

Aeries is committed to streamlined financial reporting by discontinuing Core Adjusted EBITDA as a metric, which indicates a focused approach on core operations and clarity in financial performance metrics.

The company reiterated its revenue guidance for FY2026, projecting an increase to between $74 million and $80 million, suggesting confidence in future performance and growth potential.

Revenue decrease of 3.2% year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining sales momentum.

Significant net loss of $(21.6) million for fiscal year 2025 compared to net income of $17.3 million in fiscal year 2024, reflecting a drastic change in financial health.

Operating loss of $(28.8) million, a sharp decline from an income of $3.0 million in the previous fiscal year, highlighting increased operational challenges.

What are Aeries Technology's financial results for FY2025?

Aeries reported revenues of $70.2 million for FY2025, down 3.2% from FY2024's $72.5 million.

Why is Aeries discontinuing Core Adjusted EBITDA reporting?

Aeries is focusing on core operations and wants to streamline its financial metrics starting FY2026.

What was Aeries' Core Adjusted EBITDA for FY2025?

Core Adjusted EBITDA for FY2025 was $7.4 million, a significant increase from $1.6 million in FY2024.

What key strategies did Aeries adopt in FY2025?

Aeries exited non-core geographies, focused on North America, and enhanced cost controls to drive growth.

How can investors access the financial results conference call?

The conference call is on July 3, 2025, at 8 AM ET, accessible by phone or via the investor relations website.

NEW YORK, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aeries Technology



, Inc. (“Aeries” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: AERT), a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private equity (PE) portfolio companies, today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.









As previously communicated, Aeries will discontinue reporting Core Adjusted EBITDA as a financial metric beginning in FY2026. With the company now fully focused on core operations, Adjusted EBITDA and GAAP results will continue to be reported to provide information on the Company’s operating performance.





Ajay Khare, Chief Executive Officer of Aeries, commented, “We began the year forecasting $6–7 million in Core Adjusted EBITDA and ended at $7.4 million, a 365% increase over the previous year, and above the guidance we provided. FY2025 was a defining year for Aeries. We exited non-core geographies —including the Middle East— and fully realigned around our core North American market, where our revenue grew 15% year-over-year to $65.5 million. We strengthened cost controls, sharpened our focus on Global Capability Centers and deepened our engagement with PE-backed businesses in North America. With over 13 years of GCC leadership and a growing portfolio of AI-driven transformation engagements, we enter FY2026 with momentum, clarity, and a scalable platform for growth.”







Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025 (Fiscal Year 2025) Financial Highlights









Revenues:



Revenues for fiscal year 2025 were $70.2 million, down 3.2% compared to $72.5 million for the fiscal year 2024.







Income/(Loss) from Operations:



Income from operations for fiscal year 2025 was $(28.8) million, compared to $3.0 million for fiscal year 2024.







Net Income/(Loss):



Net loss for fiscal year 2025 was $(21.6) million, compared to net income of $17.3 million for fiscal year 2024.







Adjusted EBITDA:



Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2025 was $(4.7) million, compared to $9.2 million for fiscal year 2024.







Core adjusted EBITDA:



Core adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2025 was $7.4 million, compared to $ 1.6 million for fiscal year 2024.







Financial Outlook







The Company is reiterating its stated guidance for fiscal year 2026:







Revenue between $74 million and $80 million



Adjusted EBITDA between $6 million and $8 million









Conference Call Details







The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 8 AM ET. The call will be accessible by telephone at 1-877-407-0792 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8263 (international). The call transcript will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.aeriestechnology.com









About Aeries Technology









Aeries Technology



(Nasdaq: AERT) is a global leader in Global Capability Center (GCC) solutions. We establish GCCs for Private Equity’s Portfolio Companies and deliver a comprehensive suite of Advisory & Value Creation solutions. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI and automation, Aeries offers tailored engagement models designed to deliver flexible, impact-driven solutions with measurable outcomes.





Founded in 2012, Aeries Technology has grown to over 1,400 professionals, and its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







The Company uses non-GAAP financial information and believes it is useful to investors as it provides additional information to facilitate comparisons of historical operating results, identify trends in its underlying operating results and provide additional insight and transparency on how it evaluates the business. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate its performance. The Company has detailed the non-GAAP adjustments that it makes in the non-GAAP definitions below. The adjustments generally fall within the categories of non-cash items. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures presented herein should always be considered along with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the related GAAP financial measures. In addition, similarly titled items used by other companies may not be comparable due to variations in how they are calculated and how terms are defined. For further information, see “Reconciliation of Non—GAAP Financial Measures” below, including the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.





The Company define Adjusted EBITDA as net income from operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, M&A transaction-related costs, and changes in fair value of derivative liabilities. The Company define Core Adjusted EBITDA as Adjusted EBITDA less EBITDA from non-core business. Our core business includes GCC services provided to private equity-backed companies, primarily in North America, characterized by long-term relationships, recurring contracts, and multi-year revenue streams. In contrast, our non-core business includes consulting services, primarily for customers in the Middle East, which typically involve one-time engagements with extended collection cycles. Moving forward, we aim for the majority of our revenue to be generated from our core business, and we do not plan to enter into new customer contracts outside North America.





Adjusted EBITDA and Core Adjusted EBITDA are key performance indicators the company uses in evaluating our operating performance and in making financial, operating, and planning decisions. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors in the evaluation of Aeries’ operating performance as such information was used by the Company’s management for internal reporting and planning procedures, including aspects of our consolidated operating budget and capital expenditures. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA and Core Adjusted EBITDA include: each of these measures does not reflect (i) our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments or foreign exchange gain/loss; (ii) changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital; (iii) significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our outstanding debt; (iv) payments made or future requirements for income taxes; (v) cash requirements for future replacement or payment in depreciated or amortized assets; (vi) stock based compensation costs, (vii) severance pay, (viii) Business Combination and M&A transaction related costs, which represent non-recurring legal, professional, personnel and other fees and expenses incurred in connection with potential mergers and acquisitions related activities, and (ix) change in fair value of derivative liabilities. Additionally, the Core Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the provision for expected credit loss / (profit) from non-core business.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate”, “expect”, “hope”, “intend”, “may”, “might”, “should”, “would”, “will”, “understand” and similar words are intended to identify forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results, outlook, guidance and financial position, our business strategy and plans, our objectives for future operations, potential acquisitions and macroeconomic trends. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Aeries and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue as a going concern; changes in the business, market, financial, political and legal conditions in India, Singapore, the United States, Mexico, the Cayman Islands and other countries, including developments with respect to inflation, interest rates and the global supply chain, including with respect to economic and geopolitical uncertainty in many markets around the world, the potential of decelerating global economic growth and increased volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; the potential for our business development efforts to maximize our potential value; the ability to maintain the listing of our Class A ordinary shares and our public warrants on Nasdaq, and the potential liquidity and trading of our securities; changes in applicable laws or regulations and other regulatory developments in the United States, India, Singapore, Mexico, the Cayman Islands and other countries; our ability to develop and maintain effective internal controls, including our ability to remediate the material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting; our success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, our officers, key employees or directors; our financial performance; our ability to make acquisitions, divestments or form joint ventures or otherwise make investments and the ability to successfully complete such transactions and integrate with our business; the period over which we anticipate our existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, and Israel and Hamas, and any restrictive actions that have been or may be taken by the U.S. and/or other countries in response thereto, such as sanctions or export controls; risks related to cybersecurity and data privacy; the impact of inflation; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other similar pandemics and disruptions in the future; and the fluctuation of economic conditions, global conflicts, inflation and other global events on Aeries’ results of operations and global supply chain constraints. Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our financial results are included in Aeries’ periodic and current reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, Aeries operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Aeries disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.







Contact







IR@aeriestechnology.com



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(In thousands, except percentages)

















































































Year Ended





March 31,













































2025

















2024

















$ Change









% Change













Revenues, net









$









70,198





















$









72,509





















$









(2,311









)

















(3









)%











Cost of Revenue









53,478

















50,868

















2,610













5





%











Gross Profit









$









16,720





















$









21,641





















$









(4,921









)

















(23









)%













Gross Profit Margin

















24









%





















30









%

















































































Operating expenses



















































Selling, general & administrative expenses









45,490

















18,654

















26,836













144





%











Total operating expenses









$









45,490





















$









18,654





















$









26,836





















144









%













(Loss) / income from operations









$









(28,770









)













$









2,987





















$









(31,757









)

















(1,063









)%













Other income / (expense)



















































Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement put option liability









4585

















14,765

















(10,180





)









(69





)%









Change in fair value of derivative liabilities









738

















1,402

















(664





)









(47





)%









Gain on settlement of forward purchase agreement put option liability









581

















-

















581













100





%









Interest income









326

















275

















51













19





%









Interest expense









(751





)













(462





)













(289





)









63





%









Other income, net









624

















160

















464













290





%











Total other income

















6,103





























16,140

























(10,037









)

















(62









)%













(Loss) / income before income taxes

















(22,667









)

























19,127

























(41,794









)

















(219









)%











Income tax benefit / (expenses)









1,072

















(1,871





)













2,943













(157





)%











Net (loss) / income









$









(21,595









)

















$









17,256

















$









(38,851









)

















(225









)%











Less: Net (loss) / income attributable noncontrolling interest









(1,163





)













202

















(1,365





)









(676





)%









Less: Net (loss) / income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests









(718





)













1.397

















(2,115





)









(151





)%











Net (loss) / income attributable to the shareholders of Aeries Technology, Inc.









$









(19,714









)

















$









15,657

















$









(35,371









)

















(226









)%





































RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









(In thousands, except percentages)





























Year Ended





March 31,

















2025









2024













Net (loss) / income









$









(21,595









)









$









17,256















Income tax (benefit) / expense









(1,072





)









1,871













Interest income









(326





)









(275





)









Interest expense









751













462













Depreciation and amortization









1,384













1,352













Impairment loss









1,693













-















EBITDA









$









(19,165









)









$









20,666















Adjustments

























(+) Stock-based compensation









12,746













1,626













(+) Business Combination and M&A transaction related costs









6,993













3,067













(+) Severance Pay









678













-













(-) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities









(5,323





)









(16,167





)









(-) Gain on settlement of forward purchase agreement put option liability









(581





)









-















Adjusted EBITDA









$









(4,652









)









$









9,192

















Revenue

















70,198





















72,509

















Adjusted EBITDA margin [Adjusted EBITDA / Revenue]

















(6.6









)%

















12.7









%

































ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CORE ADJUSTED EBITDA









(In thousands)





























Year Ended





March 31,

















2025









2024













Adjusted EBITDA









$









(4,652









)









$









9,192















(+) Loss / (Profit) from non-core business













12,058

















(7,600





)











Core adjusted EBITDA









$









7,406













$









1,592

















Revenue

















70,198





















72,509

















Core adjusted EBITDA margin [Core adjusted EBITDA / Revenue]

















10.6









%

















2.2









%

































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW









(In thousands)

























Year Ended









































March 31,





































2025









2024













$ Change









% Change













Cash and Cash Equivalent at the beginning of period









$









2,084













$









1,131





















$









953













84









%











Net cash used in operating activities









(1,009





)









(4,299





)













3,290









77





%









Net cash used in investing activities









(858





)









(1,740





)













882









51





%









Net cash provided by financing activities









2,432













7,056

















(4,624





)





(66





)%









Effects of exchange rates on cash









115













(64





)













179









280





%











Cash and Cash Equivalent at the end of period









$









2,764













$









2,084





















$









680













33









%

























































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET









(In thousands)













































As of









March 31,





















2025

















2024

















ASSETS



















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents





$





2,764









$





2,084













Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,574 and $1,263 as of March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively









10,982













23,757













Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net of allowance of $0 and $1, as of March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively









7,581













6,995















Total current assets









$









21,327













$









32,836















Property and equipment, net









1,570













3,579













Operating right-of-use assets









9,602













7,318













Deferred tax assets, net









4,064













1,933













Long-term investments, net of allowance of $76 and $126, as of March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively









1,830













1,612













Other assets, net of allowance of $0 and $1, as of March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively









1,440













2,129















Total assets









$









39,833













$









49,407









































LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY / (DEFICIT)



























Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable





$





8,154









$





6,616













Accrued compensation and related benefits, current









2,432













3,119













Operating lease liabilities, current









2,543













2,080













Short-term borrowings









6,504













6,778













Forward purchase agreement put option liability









5,034













10,244













Other current liabilities









7,753













9,288















Total current liabilities









$









32,420













$









38,125















Long term debt









1,096













1,440













Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent









7,483













5,615













Derivative warrant liabilities









629













1,367













Deferred tax liabilities









139













92













Other liabilities









4,170













3,948















Total liabilities









$









45,937













$









50,587









































Commitments and contingencies





















































Redeemable noncontrolling interest













(42









)













734









































Shareholders’ equity / (deficit)



























Preference shares, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding









-













-













Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 47,152,626 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025; 15,619,004 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024









5













2













Class V ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 1 share authorized, issued and outstanding









-













-













Net shareholders’ investment and additional paid-in capital









27,203













-













Less : Common Stock held in treasury at cost; 1,285,392 shares as on March 31, 2025 and 0 shares as on March 31, 2024









(724





)









-













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(908





)









(574





)









Accumulated deficit









(31,380





)









(11,668





)











Total Aeries Technology, Inc. shareholders’ deficit









$









(5,804









)









$









(12,240









)











Noncontrolling interest









(258





)









10,326















Total shareholders’ deficit













(6,062









)













(1,914









)













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and shareholders’ deficit









$









39,833













$









49,407













