Aeries Technology, Inc. Reports 13.1% Year-Over-Year Revenue Increase and Positive Core Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2025

Aeries Technology reports a 13.1% increase in North American revenue, with core adjusted EBITDA improving to $1.5 million.

Aeries Technology, Inc. reported its financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2025, showing a North American revenue increase of 13.1% year-over-year. The company achieved core adjusted EBITDA of $1.50 million, a significant improvement from the previous year. However, total revenues for the quarter were $17.6 million, down 6.8% from $18.9 million in Q3 2024, while it recorded a net profit of $2 million, contrasting with a net loss of $16.3 million in the same period last year. CEO Ajay Khare emphasized the company's strategic focus on high-quality U.S. clients and operational excellence, as Aeries aims for profitable growth. The company reaffirmed its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2025, between $71 million and $73 million, and provided preliminary revenue expectations for 2026 of $74 million to $80 million. A conference call is scheduled for February 18, 2025, to discuss these results further.

North America revenue increased by 13.1% year-over-year, indicating strong market growth and demand for Aeries Technology's services.

Achieved core adjusted EBITDA of $1.50 million for the third fiscal quarter of 2025, a significant improvement compared to a slight negative in the same period the previous year.

Net profit of $2.0 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2025, a substantial turnaround from a net loss of $(16.3) million in the same quarter of 2024.

Introduced fiscal year 2026 outlook with expected revenues between $74 million and $80 million, reflecting optimism and strategic positioning for future growth.

Revenue decreased by 6.8% year-over-year, indicating a troubling trend despite some growth in North America.

Income from operations fell sharply to a loss of $(5.2) million, compared to a profit of $0.7 million in the same quarter last year, highlighting operational challenges.

Adjusted EBITDA turned negative at $(2.0) million, down from $2.4 million a year earlier, signaling deteriorating profitability metrics.

What was the year-over-year revenue growth for Aeries Technology in North America?

North America revenue increased by 13.1% year-over-year for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024.

What is Core Adjusted EBITDA for the third fiscal quarter of 2025?

Core adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2025 was $1.50 million, a significant improvement from $(0.02) million in Q3 2024.

What are Aeries Technology's revenue expectations for fiscal year 2026?

The company expects revenues between $74 million and $80 million for fiscal year 2026.

When will Aeries Technology discuss its financial results in a conference call?

A conference call to discuss financial results is scheduled for Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 8 AM ET.

Who is the CEO of Aeries Technology and what did he say about the company's direction?

Ajay Khare, CEO, stated that Aeries is strategically focused on serving high-quality U.S. clients through Global Capability Centers.

North America Revenue Up 13.1% Year-Over-Year. Core adjusted EBITDA for the third fiscal quarter of 2025 was $1.50 million, compared to ($0.02) with the same period in 2024.











NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aeries Technology



, Inc. (“Aeries” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: AERT), a leading provider of global capability center (GCC) solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024



.







“With the recent leadership changes, Aeries is strategically poised for the future, continuing our focus on serving high-quality, long-standing U.S. clients through Global Capability Centers.” said Ajay Khare, CEO of Aeries Technology. “We believe this clear direction, supported by a realigned cost structure and a robust team, firmly positions us for a return to profitable growth in both cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA. As we capitalize on new opportunities and strengthen our presence in the North American market, we are confident in our ability to drive sustained success and operational excellence.”







Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (Third Fiscal Quarter 2025) Financial Highlights









Revenues:



Revenues for the third fiscal quarter of 2025 were $17.6 million, down 6.8% compared to $18.9 million for the third fiscal quarter of 2024.







Income/(Loss) from Operations:



Income from operations for the third fiscal quarter of 2025 was $(5.2) million, compared to $0.7 million for the third fiscal quarter of 2024.







Net Income/(Loss):



Net profit for the third fiscal quarter of 2025 was $2.0 million, compared to net loss of $(16.3) million for the third fiscal quarter of 2024.







Adjusted EBITDA:



Adjusted EBITDA for the third fiscal quarter of 2025 was $(2.0) million, compared to $2.4 million for the third fiscal quarter of 2024.







Core adjusted EBITDA:



Core adjusted EBITDA for the third fiscal quarter 2025 was $1.5 million, compared to $(0.02) million for the third fiscal quarter of 2024.







Financial Outlook







The Company is reiterating its stated guidance for fiscal year 2025:







Revenue between $71 million and $73 million



Revenue between $71 million and $73 million



Core adjusted EBITDA between $6 million and $7 million







In addition, we are introducing our fiscal year 2026 outlook, with expected revenues between $74 million and $80 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $6 million to $8 million. Fiscal 2026 reporting and guidance will not include Core adjusted EBITDA, as we anticipate that all expected credit losses from prior non-core markets will have been fully addressed this fiscal year.







Conference Call Details







The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 8 AM ET. The call will be accessible by telephone at 1-877-407-0792 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8263 (international). The call transcript will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.aeriestechnology.com









About Aeries Technology









Aeries Technology



(Nasdaq: AERT) is a global leader in Global Capability Center (GCC) solutions. We establish GCCs for Private Equity’s Portfolio Companies and deliver a comprehensive suite of Advisory & Value Creation solutions. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI and automation, Aeries offers tailored engagement models designed to deliver flexible, impact-driven solutions with measurable outcomes.





Founded in 2012, Aeries Technology has grown to over 1,800 professionals, and its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







The Company uses non-GAAP financial information and believes it is useful to investors as it provides additional information to facilitate comparisons of historical operating results, identify trends in its underlying operating results and provide additional insight and transparency on how it evaluates the business. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate its performance. The Company has detailed the non-GAAP adjustments that it makes in the non-GAAP definitions below. The adjustments generally fall within the categories of non-cash items. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures presented herein should always be considered along with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the related GAAP financial measures. In addition, similarly titled items used by other companies may not be comparable due to variations in how they are calculated and how terms are defined. For further information, see “RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES For the three and Nine months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023” below, including the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.





The Company define Adjusted EBITDA as net income from operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, M&A transaction-related costs, and changes in fair value of derivative liabilities. The Company define Core Adjusted EBITDA as Adjusted EBITDA less EBITDA from non-core business. Our core business includes GCC services provided to private equity-backed companies, primarily in North America, characterized by long-term relationships, recurring contracts, and multi-year revenue streams. In contrast, our non-core business includes consulting services, primarily for customers in the Middle East, which typically involve one-time engagements with extended collection cycles. Moving forward, we aim for the majority of our revenue to be generated from our core business, and we do not plan to enter into new customer contracts outside North America.





Adjusted EBITDA and Core Adjusted EBITDA are key performance indicators the company uses in evaluating our operating performance and in making financial, operating, and planning decisions. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors in the evaluation of Aeries’ operating performance as such information was used by the Company’s management for internal reporting and planning procedures, including aspects of our consolidated operating budget and capital expenditures. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA and Core Adjusted EBITDA include: each of these measures does not reflect (i) our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments or foreign exchange gain/loss; (ii) changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital; (iii) significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our outstanding debt; (iv) payments made or future requirements for income taxes; and (v) cash requirements for future replacement or payment in depreciated or amortized assets; (vi) stock based compensation costs, (vii) severance pay, (viii) Business Combination and M&A transaction related costs, which represent non-recurring legal, professional, personnel and other fees and expenses incurred in connection with potential mergers and acquisitions related activities for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2024, and Business Combination related costs for the three and nine months related December 31, 2023, (ix) change in fair value of derivative liabilities. Additionally, the Core Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the provision for expected credit loss / (profit) from non-core business.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate”, “expect”, “hope”, “intend”, “may”, “might”, “should”, “would”, “will”, “understand” and similar words are intended to identify forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results, outlook, guidance and financial position, our business strategy and plans, our objectives for future operations, and macroeconomic trends. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Aeries and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our market opportunity; our ability to maintain the listing of the Class A ordinary shares and the warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market, and the potential liquidity and trading of such securities; our business development efforts to maximize our potential value and to retain and expand our customer base; our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our financial performance; our ability to continue as a going concern; the sufficiency of our existing cash and cash equivalents to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; our success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees or directors, or any necessary changes to these positions; changes in applicable laws or regulations in the United States and foreign jurisdictions; our ability to develop and maintain effective internal controls; risks related to cybersecurity and data privacy; general economic and political conditions, such as the effects of the Russia-Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflicts, pandemics such as the COVID-19 outbreak, recessions, interest rates, inflation, local and national elections, fuel prices, international currency fluctuations, changes in diplomatic and trade relationships, political instability, acts of war or terrorism and natural disasters. Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our financial results are included in Aeries’ periodic and current reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, Aeries operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Aeries disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements, unless otherwise required by law.







Contact







IR@aeriestechnology.com











AERIES TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









As of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024







(in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)



























DECEMBER 31,









2024

















MARCH 31,









2024

























(Unaudited)

















(Audited)

















ASSETS



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





2,386













$





2,084













Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $7,970 and $1,263 as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively













14,188

















23,757













Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net of allowance of $1 and $1, as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively













8,017

















6,995















Total current assets













$









24,591

















$









32,836















Property and equipment, net













3,590

















3,579













Operating right-of-use assets













10,298

















7,318













Deferred tax assets













5,518

















1,933













Long-term investments, net of allowance of $120 and $126, as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively













1,730

















1,612













Other assets, net of allowance of $1 and $1, as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively













4,954

















2,129















Total assets













$









50,681

















$









49,407

























































LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY / (DEFICIT)











































Current liabilities:









































Accounts payable









$





7,819













$





6,616













Accrued compensation and related benefits, current













2,607

















3,119













Operating lease liabilities, current













2,473

















2,080













Short-term borrowings













6,245

















6,778













Forward purchase agreement put option liability













3,847

















10,244













Other current liabilities













12,019

















9,288















Total current liabilities













$









35,010

















$









38,125















Long term debt













1,475

















1,440













Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent













8,222

















5,615













Derivative warrant liabilities













736

















1,367













Deferred tax liabilities













128

















92













Other liabilities













4,451

















3,948















Total liabilities













$









50,022

















$









50,587

























































Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)





















































































Redeemable noncontrolling interest

















41





















734

























































Shareholders’ equity / (deficit)











































Preference shares, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding













-

















-













Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 44,557,996 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 15,619,004 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024













4

















2













Class V ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 1 share authorized, issued and outstanding













-

















-













Net shareholders’ investment and additional paid-in capital













27,203

















-













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(889





)













(574





)









Accumulated deficit













(25,626





)













(11,668





)











Total Aeries Technology, Inc. shareholders’ equity / (deficit)













$









692

















$









(12,240









)











Noncontrolling interest













(74





)













10,326















Total shareholders’ equity / (deficit)

















618





















(1,914









)













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and shareholders’ equity / (deficit)













$









50,681

















$









49,407























The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.











AERIES TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









For the three and nine months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023







(in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)





(Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended









December 31,









2024

















Three Months Ended









December 31,









2023

















Nine Months Ended









December 31,









2024

















Nine Months Ended









December 31,









2023

















Revenue, net













$









17,607

















$









18,897

















$









51,147

















$









52,805















Cost of revenue













13,565

















12,851

















39,520

















37,488















Gross profit

















4,042





















6,046





















11,627





















15,317

















Operating expenses











































































Selling, general & administrative expenses













9,199

















5,313

















37,299

















12,321















Total operating expenses

















9,199





















5,313





















37,299





















12,321

















Income / (loss) from operations

















(5,157









)

















733





















(25,672









)

















2,996

















Other income / (expense)











































































Change in fair value forward purchase agreement put option liability













5,091

















(17,247





)













5,772

















(17,247





)









Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities













-

















852

















631

















852













Gain on settlement of forward purchase agreement put option liability













581

















-

















581

















-













Interest income













83

















83

















250

















217













Interest expense













(226





)













(115





)













(508





)













(314





)









Other income / (expense), net













236

















(50





)













314

















70















Total other income / (expense), net

















5,765





















(16,477









)

















7,040





















(16,422









)













Income / (loss) before income taxes

















608





















(15,744









)

















(18,632









)

















(13,426









)











Income tax (expense) / benefit













1,440

















(557





)













3,057

















(1,454





)











Net income / (loss)













$









2,048

















$









(16,301









)













$









(15,575









)













$









(14,880









)











Less: Net income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests













(383





)













(44





)













(979





)













137













Net income / (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests













(622





)













154

















(638





)













154















Net income / (loss) attributable to shareholders of Aeries Technology Inc.













$









3,053

















$









(16,411









)













$









(13,958









)













$









(15,171









)



















































































Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A ordinary shares, basic and diluted



(





1)















44,516,659

















15,389,062

















42,257,552

















15,389,062























































































Basic and diluted net loss per Class A ordinary share







(









1)















$









0.08

















$









(1.08









)













$









(0.32









)













$









(1.08









)

























(1)













For the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023, net loss per Class A ordinary share and weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding is representative of the period from November 6, 2023 through December 31, 2023, the period following the Business Combination, as defined in Note 1.

































AERIES TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









For the nine months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023







(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)





(Unaudited)



























Nine Months Ended









December 31,









2024

















Nine Months Ended









December 31,









2023

















Cash flows from operating activities











































Net loss









$





(15,575





)









$





(14,880





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities:









































Depreciation and amortization expense













1,093

















1,004













Stock-based compensation expense













12,746

















1,626













Deferred tax benefit













(3,592





)













(230





)









Accrued income from long-term investments













(161





)













(141





)









Provision for expected credit loss













6,775

















1,074













Gain on lease termination













(29





)













(13





)









Profit on sale of property and equipment













28

















-













Others













-

















(5





)









Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement put option liability













(5,772





)













17,247













Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities













(631





)













(852





)









Gain on settlement of forward purchase agreement put option liability













(581





)













-













Loss on issuance of shares against accounts payable













342

















48













Unrealized exchange gain













(157





)













(45





)











Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











































Accounts receivable













2,104

















(6,070





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets













(668





)













(623





)









Operating right-of-use assets













(4,162





)













(825





)









Other assets













(2,944





)













416













Accounts payable













1,448

















451













Accrued compensation and related benefits, current













(409





)













(22





)









Other current liabilities













3,349

















29













Operating lease liabilities













4,219

















926













Other liabilities













704

















910















Net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities

















(1,873









)

















25

























































Cash flows from investing activities











































Acquisition of property and equipment













(1,372





)













(1,062





)









Sale of property and equipment













93

















-













Issuance of loans to affiliates













(1,356





)













(1,730





)









Payments received for loans to affiliates













1,361

















1,722















Net cash used in investing activities

















(1,274









)

















(1,070









)





















































Cash flows from financing activities











































Net proceeds from short term borrowings













(657





)













1,748













Payment of promissory note liability













-

















(1,500





)









Payment of insurance financing liability













(491





)













(239





)









Proceeds from long-term debt













1,506

















575













Repayment of long-term debt













(1,401





)













(388





)









Payment of finance lease obligations













(272





)













(323





)









Payment of deferred transaction costs













(20





)













(2,055





)









Net changes in net shareholders’ investment













-

















(10





)









Proceeds from issuance of Class A ordinary shares and forward purchase agreement in connection with Business Combination, net













-

















8,666













Proceeds from issuance of Class A ordinary shares, net of issuance cost













4,678

















-















Net cash provided by financing activities

















3,343





















6,474















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents













106

















(17





)











Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

















302





















5,412

















Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

















2,084





















1,131

















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period













$









2,386

















$









6,543

























































Supplemental cash flow disclosure:











































Cash paid for interest









$





612













$





253













Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds









$





1,322













$





1,057























































Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:











































Unpaid deferred transaction costs included in accounts payable and other current liabilities









$





627













$





908













Equipment acquired under finance lease obligations









$





57













$





313













Property and equipment purchase included in accounts payable









$





-













$





81













Settlement of accounts payable through issuance of Class A ordinary shares to vendors









$





342













$





855













Assumption of net liabilities from Business Combination









$





-













$





38,994



































AERIES TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









For the three and Nine months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023







(in thousands of United States dollars, except percentages)



























Three Months Ended









December 31,

















Nine Months Ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















Net income













$









2,048

















$









(16,301









)













$









(15,575









)













$









(14,880









)











Income tax expense













(1,440





)













557

















(3,057





)













1,454













Interest income













(83





)













(83





)













(250





)













(217





)









Interest expense













226

















115

















508

















314













Depreciation and amortization













348

















343

















1,093

















1,004















EBITDA













$









1,099

















$









(15,369









)













$









(17,281









)













$









12,325















Adjustments









































































(+) Stock-based compensation













-

















-

















12,746

















1,626













(+) Business Combination and M&A transaction related costs













1,858

















1,333

















6,910

















2,504













(+) Severance Pay













678

















-

















678

















-













(-) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities













(5,091





)













16,395

















(6,403





)













16,395













(-) Gain on settlement of forward purchase agreement put option liability













(581





)













-

















(581





)













-















Adjusted EBITDA













$









(2,037









)













$









2,359

















$









(3,931









)













$









8,200















(+) Loss / (Profit) from non-core business













3,525

















(2,379





)













6,642

















(5,563





)











Core adjusted EBITDA













$









1,488





















(20









)

















2,711





















2,637

















Revenue

















17,607





















18,897





















51,147





















52,805

















Adjusted EBITDA margin [Adjusted EBITDA / Revenue]

















(11.6









)%

















12.5









%

















(7.7









)%

















15.5









%

































REVENUE BREAKOUT BY GEOGRAPHY









For the three and nine months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023







(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)





(Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended









December 31,

















Nine Months Ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















North America









$





16,430













$





14,533













$





47,665













$





40,899













Asia Pacific and Other













1,177

















4,364

















3,482

















11,906















Total revenue













$









17,607

















$









18,897

















$









51,147

















$









52,805





















